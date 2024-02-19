TD Cowen Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $305.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APD. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.14.

NYSE APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

