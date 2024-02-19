TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,662,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,106,256 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.50% of TechnipFMC worth $664,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

