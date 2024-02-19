TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Jeffrey Puritt Sells 18,991 Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$172,390.80.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.5 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

