Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $340,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of THC opened at $90.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
