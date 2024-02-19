Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $620,340.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

