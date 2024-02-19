Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 386.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,511.81 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,000.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,529.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,696.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

