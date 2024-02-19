The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $161.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

