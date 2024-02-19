The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 524,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 261,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

