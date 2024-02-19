The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

