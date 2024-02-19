The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

