The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $372.01 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.