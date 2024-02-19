The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $642.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $642.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.62.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $539.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $503.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

