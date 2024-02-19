The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Progressive by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,274,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,543,000 after buying an additional 309,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Progressive by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after buying an additional 277,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $191.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

