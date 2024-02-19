The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.22.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $309.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

