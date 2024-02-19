The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after purchasing an additional 499,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.