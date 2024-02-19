Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$2.23 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

