Theratechnologies (THTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 11/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

