Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) is set to release its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares during the period.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.