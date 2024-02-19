Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.5 %

TBPH opened at $8.80 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

