TransMedics Group (TMDX) to Release Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,140 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

