Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

