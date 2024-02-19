Trip.com Group (TCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
