Tweed Inc. Sells 286,000 Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA) Stock

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) insider Tweed Inc. sold 286,000 shares of Indiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$26,540.80.

Tweed Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Tweed Inc. sold 891,000 shares of Indiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$90,525.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Tweed Inc. sold 8,000 shares of Indiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$960.00.

Indiva Price Performance

Shares of NDVA stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. Indiva Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

