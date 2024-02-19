Tyler Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyler Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

TYL stock opened at $440.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.25.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.