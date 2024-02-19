UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

