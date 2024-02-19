UBS Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $289.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.85. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

