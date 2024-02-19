UBS Group Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 17.19%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,352,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,917,000 after buying an additional 151,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

