UBS Group Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $99.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

