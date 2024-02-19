uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

