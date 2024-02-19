Unisys (UIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Unisys has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 91.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

