United Maritime (USEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEA opened at 2.85 on Monday. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 2.01 and a twelve month high of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.59 and a 200-day moving average of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of United Maritime worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.