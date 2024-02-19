United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $1,550,175.33 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $256.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $218.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.59 and a one year high of $266.88.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Articles

