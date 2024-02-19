United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $1,550,175.33 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance
Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $256.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $218.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.59 and a one year high of $266.88.
United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Lime & Minerals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.