Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

UHS opened at $162.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

