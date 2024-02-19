Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $31,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $162.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

