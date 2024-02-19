US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.3 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

USFD opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after buying an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,495,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

