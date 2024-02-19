USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,974,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 14.22% of USA Compression Partners worth $333,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,551,292 shares of company stock valued at $87,603,989.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

