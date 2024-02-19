Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $225.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

