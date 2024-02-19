Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,306 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

