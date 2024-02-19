Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adecoagro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,245,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

