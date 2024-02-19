Van ECK Associates Corp Has $378,000 Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

