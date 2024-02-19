Van ECK Associates Corp Has $394,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

CUZ opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.73%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

