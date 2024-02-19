Van ECK Associates Corp Has $558,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

