Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $444,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

