Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,589 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

