Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

