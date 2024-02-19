Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 648 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

