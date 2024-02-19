Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.9 %

Balchem stock opened at $149.20 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

