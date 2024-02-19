Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,525,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,799.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

