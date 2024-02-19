Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $310,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

