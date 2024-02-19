Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.